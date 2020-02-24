14-year-old flees after 5-year-old sister found shot in Houston

HOUSTON (CNN) — The search is on for a 14-year-old boy who police say ran away after a mother found his 5-year-old sister shot.
Houston Police say a mother woke up after hearing a gunshot.
The woman says she ran into the living room and found her 5-year-old daughter had been shot.
The woman told police the 14-year-old boy was panicking.
She added that he picked up a gun and fled the apartment.
While the 14-year-old is missing, police say it isn’t clear who shot the little girl.
According to authorities, the 5-year-old girl was transported to the hospital in critical condition but is now in stable condition.
