14-year-old flees after 5-year-old sister found shot in Houston

HOUSTON (CNN) — The search is on for a 14-year-old boy who police say ran away after a mother found his 5-year-old sister shot.

Houston Police say a mother woke up after hearing a gunshot.

The woman says she ran into the living room and found her 5-year-old daughter had been shot.

The woman told police the 14-year-old boy was panicking.

She added that he picked up a gun and fled the apartment.

While the 14-year-old is missing, police say it isn’t clear who shot the little girl.

According to authorities, the 5-year-old girl was transported to the hospital in critical condition but is now in stable condition.

More from MyHighPlains.com: