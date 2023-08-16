Robert Lilly speaks to families of inmates at a prayer vigil in front of the Governor’s Mansion on Friday, August 11.

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — As Tona Naranjo raised a faint candle toward the Governor’s Mansion, she remembered the light of her life now extinguished.

Gathered in prayerful protest on the steps of the mansion on Friday night, she mourned with other families who have lost loved ones inside the criminal justice system.

Her son, Jon Anthony Southwards, died at 36 years old on June 28 inside the Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s Estelle Unit. He was found unresponsive in his cell and later pronounced dead. His cause of death is still unknown, pending autopsy results from a medical examiner.

Naranjo is seeking answers from TDCJ regarding the circumstances of her son’s sudden death.

“That little boy taught me what unconditional love was all about. He taught me what passion was. He taught me what it was like to be a sovereign servant,” she told a crowd of families and inmate advocates Friday. “A judge sentenced Jon Anthony to 20 years. The TDCJ Estelle Unit sentenced Jon Anthony to death.”

Southards is one of at least 202 people who have died while incarcerated inside Texas correctional facilities since June 1.

Nexstar analyzed each report of the 135 deaths inside TDCJ prisons. Custodial death reports from the Texas Attorney General’s Office show at least 51 people appear to have died suddenly in uncontrolled circumstances, based on data and descriptions provided in those reports.

Of those 51 deaths, 11 died of cardiac arrest or heart failure. In 38 cases, the cause of death is unknown or pending autopsy results.

36 people were pronounced dead after TDCJ staff found them unresponsive in their cells. Of those inmates, eight were determined to have died of cardiac arrest, one of cardiogenic shock, and the 27 others have “pending” or “unknown” causes of death.

20 of those 36 people were under 50 years old. 14 were under 40 years old.

The youngest deceased inmate was 23-year-old Peyton Pendley. He was found unresponsive in his cell at TDCJ’s Beto Unit on July 12 and was later pronounced deceased at a hospital.

The average age of these deceased inmates is 51 years old.

TDCJ has not documented any deaths as heat-related since 2012. Families and experts are suspicious.

“On its face, that doesn’t make sense. I mean, we can see how deaths spiked during the summer months,” said Michele Deitch, who directs the Prison and Jail Innovation Lab at the University of Texas LBJ School of Public Affairs and co-chairs the American Bar Association’s Subcommittee on Correctional Oversight. “TDCJ may not have proof that these were heat-related deaths, but on its face, it doesn’t make sense to say that they are not related.”

She cited one study that found approximately 13 percent of deaths in Texas prisons during warm months between 2001 and 2019 may be attributable to extreme heat. The study concluded that air conditioning for Texas prisons “may be an important part of protecting the health of one of our most vulnerable populations.”

“People should not be dying behind bars. These are preventable deaths. And that’s really the critical point,” Deitch said. “If people are dying, and we don’t know why they’re dying, there’s something very, very wrong with that.”

Below is the list of TDCJ deaths that occurred in prison facilities since June 1. This list excludes suicides, homicides, and natural illnesses. It also excludes deaths that occurred inside air-conditioned units or in the prison system’s hospitals.

This report will be updated.