ANDREWS and LUBBOCK, Texas — A 13-year-old child was behind the wheel of a Dodge pickup truck when it crashed into a van carrying members of the University of the Southwest golf team Tuesday night, according to officials with the National Transportation Safety Board. In all, nine people were killed, including the 13-year-old.

“A 13-year-old child was behind the wheel of the pickup truck,” Bruce Landsberg, Vice Chairman of NTSB, said at a press conference. “It appears at this point in the investigation that the left front tire, which was a spare tire, had failed, which resulted in the vehicle pulling hard to the left and crossing into the opposing lane.”

Because a child must be 15 to receive a provisional license in Texas and 14 to begin taking courses, the 13-year-old driving would be breaking the law, according to The Associated Press.

Of the nine killed, six were players on the USW golf team: Maurico Sanchez, Travis Garcia, Jackson Zinn, Karissa Raines, Laci Stone and Tiago Sousa. The coach, Tyler James, also died.

The only survivors of the crash were Dayton Price, 19, and Hayden Underhill, 20. The two were airlifted to Lubbock-area hospitals and were “making steady progress,” according to USW Provost Dr. Ryan Tipton.

The passenger in the Dodge 2500 pickup, 37-year-old Henrich Siemons, was also killed.

Related Stories:

The Associated Press contributed to this report.