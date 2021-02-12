13 Vehicle Pileup in Magnolia

Texas

MAGNOLIA, TX (CW39) A 13 vehicle crash happened in Magnolia Texas on an overpass at FM 1774 at FM 1486. All drivers are being asked to avoid that area.

