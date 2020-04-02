12 infected including 1 who died at San Antonio nursing home

Signs placed outside a barricaded entrance to a coronavirus testing location state the location is closed for the day in Dallas, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Authorities say a coronavirus outbreak at a San Antonio nursing home has infected at least 12 people, including one resident who died.

More than 70 other residents at the Southeast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center are awaiting test results Wednesday.

San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood says emergency responders became concerned after receiving “five or six calls” from the facility within a 12-hour period.

Data from state health officials show there are nearly 4,000 cases of coronavirus in Texas and at least 58 related deaths.

The Texas State Teachers Association has demanded that schools be shuttered for the rest of the school year.