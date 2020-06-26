11 Texas immigration detainees test positive for COVID-19

DALLAS (AP) — Federal immigration officials say 11 detainees at a South Texas family detention center have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The outbreak was reported at the center near Karnes City, about 50 miles southeast of San Antonio.

According to a federal court monitor, starting Monday all of the center’s detainees were tested for COVID–19, the illness the coronavirus causes. It was unclear how many were tested, but the center has a capacity of 830 residents.

The court monitor says ICE officials report that of the 11 detainees who tested positive, all were asymptomatic, in stable condition and under medical isolation.