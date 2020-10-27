1 person dead in Wheeler County car crash

WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a car crash in Wheeler County left one person dead and one person with non-life-threatening injuries.

TxDPS said the incident occurred on Monday around 2:40 p.m. on I-40 about 10 miles west of Shamrock.

The driver was traveling at an unsafe speed for the road conditions and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle left the roadway and traveled into the south barrow ditch and began to rollover.

The vehicle rolled over across the barrow ditch and south service road before coming to a stop on its roof.

According to TxDPS, the crash resulted in the death of Gary McSperitt, 67, of Elk City, Oklahoma. He died on the scene.

Mary McSperitt, 69, of Elk City, Oklahoma, was transported to Shamrock General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

