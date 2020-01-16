1 killed, 2 missing after fishing boat hits tanker in bay

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — Officials say a member of a fishing boat crew was killed and two others are missing after their 81-foot craft collided with a 600-foot chemical tanker near the entrance to Galveston Bay just off the Texas coast.

The fishing boat Pappy’s Pride capsized after colliding with the tanker Bow Fortune near the Galveston jetties Tuesday afternoon.

The Coast Guard said in a statement that two of the fishing boat’s crew members were pulled from the water and turned over to paramedics, but a search continued Wednesday for two other crew members, The Galveston Beach Patrol says one of the rescued crew members died a short time later.