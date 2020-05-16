1-in-11 million birth; Texas woman has natural, identical quadruplets

A One-in-11 million day for a couple in Texas, welcoming a set of natural, identical quadruplets to the world.

DALLAS (NBC NEWS) — After spending two months in the hospital, a family of newborn quadruplets are heading home.

Jenny and Chris Marr’s four boys were born on March 15th at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas just as the coronavirus pandemic broke out.

They had planned a c-section at 34 weeks, but the boys had different plans and arrived at 28 weeks.

The Marr’s are both only children and have no history of multiples in the family so they were shocked when they first learned they were having quadruplets.

Due to coronavirus concerns, the two had to wear masks and were the only ones allowed to visit the boys in the NICU.

They’re excited to have the boys home.

Jennifer Marr says, “It’s a different world we live in now, we literally started giving birth on the day the pandemic broke out. We fortunately, we’re opening up back up a little more, and maybe the boys will be able to meet people that you know will love on them.”

The chances of having identical quadruplets is about one in 11 million births.