DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, it seems that someone in North Texas has a new lucky day or number for the rest of their lives; August 8, 88. They’re basically a legendary Dallas Cowboys wide receiver at this point with the winning they just experienced.

The Texas Lottery reports a $1.75 million jackpot-winning Texas Lottery ticket was sold in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex from Monday night’s Texas Two Step drawing. The winning ticket matched all four of the winning numbers along with the bonus to win the massive prize.

The winning numbers were 4, 11, 17, 33 and the Bonus was 9. The ticket was sold at a QuikTrip on Industrial Boulevard in Euless (this was a Quick Pick ticket).

The lottery says, “Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date.”