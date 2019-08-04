Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation greeted with water cannon salute from Southwest Airlines

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Twenty-one veterans part of the Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation flew into town early this morning to play in the second annual Amarillo Pro-Am Gold Tournament at Tascosa Country Club.

The veterans were welcomed to Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport with a water cannon salute from Southwest Airlines as they landed.

The 12-year-old organization helps wounded warriors who have come back from Iraq or Afghanistan get acquainted back into everyday civilian life.

One of the ways the organization helps the veterans adjust to everyday life is getting them involved in different activities.

One activity is the Pro-Am Golf Tournament held in Amarillo.

“A lot of our activities are built around golf. we found that it’s a wonderful way for the warriors to…relax and forget about some of the troubles and problems,” Dick Goetz, Founder of Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation, stated.

All of the funds raised stays in the state of Texas. So far they have raised $6.5 million.

The organization has helped over 650 veterans and their families.

The Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation said that more than 90 percent of the funds collected goes right back to the Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation.

The organization also participates in other outdoor events like hunting and fishing.