Texas Workforce Commission to host statewide veterans job fair

TEXAS (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) has announced that they are teaming up with the 28 Texas Workforce Development Board, and employers across the state to host a statewide veterans’ hiring event on Thursday Nov. 5, “Hiring Red, White, and You!.”

The TWC said, multiple events, mostly virtual, but some in person, will be held across Texas to connect veteran-friendly employers with veterans seeking work, and the event will be free to job seekers.

“On behalf of the state of Texas, I want to say thank you to all veterans for answering the call to serve our nation and defend our freedoms. And I want you to know that Texas has your back,” said Governor Greg Abbott. “Greater economic opportunity for our veterans begins with employment that fully utilizes their skills, dedication and drive. That is why I encourage employers in Texas to attend a Hiring, Red, White & You! event on Nov. 5.”

The TWC continues, this is the ninth annual event, and the first to be conducted mostly virtually, building on the success of virtual hiring events which the workforce development boards have been hosting throughout Texas since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“Our nation’s heroes have unmatched skills, advanced training, and proven leadership capabilities.” said TWC Chair Bryan Daniel. “TWC’s Hiring Red, White & You! events provide a venue for employers to expand their workforce with these invaluable men and women.”

For more information on the “Hiring Red, White & You” event visit https://www.twc.texas.gov/hiring-red-white-you

According the TWC “Hiring Red, White & You!” is a joint initiative hosted by the TWC in partnership with the Governor, Texas Medical Center and the Texas Veterans Commission to connect veterans and their spouses in Texas with employers who are seeking veterans’ exceptional skills. The campaign encourages Texas employers to recognize the advanced skills and experience our brave service men and women have to offer through their military experience and help veterans in Texas transition into the civilian workforce and their spouses.

The TWC continues –

Over the past eight years, Hiring Red, White & You! has connected more than 98,600 job seekers, including 38,925 veterans and spouses, along with 16,650 employers and over 2,700 same-day hires.

The number of veterans in Texas is estimated to be 1.5 million (BLS estimate), and an estimated 882,000 of these veterans are eligible for work.

The National unemployment rate in 2019 for all veterans was 3.1 percent. In contrast, for those veterans who served in the military since September 2001, the unemployment rate was higher at 3.5 percent.

Connecting Texas employers to qualified former U.S. military service members can be an asset to businesses. Veterans are trained to adapt to change, take initiative and learn quickly. It is estimated that replacing an employee in a mid- range position can cost a company as much as 20% of the employee’s annual salary. However, the expenses associated with recruiting efforts, interviewing, screening, and training, can make losing an employee much more costly. By hiring more veteran candidates, you can reduce turnover and maintain a more stable workforce over time.

Visit www.texasworkforce.org/wotc.

Veterans bring exceptional training and soft skills to the workplace, including exceptional performance under pressure, accelerated learning curve and a high degree of accountability.

Hiring Red, White & You! is designed to support veterans’ spouses, who are critical to the well- being of military families and vital members of their communities. Military spouses often have advanced degrees and a similar service mindset and are well-equipped to adapt to challenges due to having to relocate often. TWC encourages employers to consider hiring military spouses also!

