Texas Woman Killed By Falling Rock



Police say they are looking for the person who threw a rock off a railroad overpass killing a woman in passing car below.

33-year-old Keila Ruby Flores was in the front passenger seat of a vehicle traveling northbound on I-35 when it passed under this railroad overpass in Temple.

A rock crashed through the windshield, causing significant injuries.

Police said four family members were also in the vehicle.

Flores was taken to Baylor Scott and White Hospital, where she died.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

There are no current suspects.