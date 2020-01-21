Texas Wheat Presents Awards to Congressmen

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Wheat Producers Association (TWPA) staff and board members presented awards from the National Association of Wheat Growers (NAWG) to Congressmen Mike Conaway, Jodey Arrington and Henry Cuellar on January 15 and 16 in Washington, D.C.

Congressman Mike Conaway was chosen as a recipient of the Wheat Leader of the Year award, the wheat industry’s highest legislative award. Conaway serves as ranking member of the House Agriculture Committee and representative for the eleventh district of Texas, which is the third-largest wheat district in the state. He is also a deputy Republican whip and a member of the House Armed Services Committee and Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. Ranking Member Conaway has been a leading advocate for agriculture and wheat interests.

“Ranking Member Conaway has been a longtime friend of Texas wheat growers. Because he is not seeking reelection, we felt strongly that he deserved to be recognized for his many years of service,” said Jody Bellah, President of the Texas Wheat Producers Association.

“It’s an honor to be named the National Association of Wheat Growers Wheat Leader of the Year,” said Conaway in a NAWG press release. “Thanks to America’s farmers, we are blessed with the safest, most affordable, and abundant food and fiber supply in this country. I consider myself very fortunate that I get to go to work on behalf of these dedicated men and women every day.”

Congressman Jodey Arrington received the Wheat Advocate Award for his strong agricultural advocacy in the House. Congressman Arrington represents the nineteenth district of Texas, which is the second-largest wheat district in the state. He is a former member of the House Agriculture Committee and now serves on the Committee on Ways and Means, which oversees international trade. In 2019, Congressman Arrington was a vocal proponent of agricultural and trade policy and signed on to several letters in support of wheat interests.

Congressman Henry Cuellar also received the Wheat Advocate Award for his support of beneficial trade policies, including the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). Congressman Cuellar represents the twenty-eighth congressional district of Texas, which stretches from the east side of San Antonio to the Mexican border. He is the only Texas Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee. Congressman Cuellar has supported many areas of agricultural policy, most recently advocating for the passage of USMCA.

The congressional leadership awards are given annually by NAWG to members of Congress and staff, regardless of party affiliation, whose philosophy and records demonstrate their commitment to the well-being of America’s wheat farmers. The TWPA staff and board members made visits to Capitol Hill in conjunction with the NAWG winter board meeting.

The Texas Wheat Producers Association is a voluntary membership organization of wheat producers in Texas. The association provides growers a concentrated, organized voice in political matters affecting the production and marketing of their crops. For more information, visit http://www.texaswheat.org.