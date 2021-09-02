Texas Veterans Commission presents $2.5 million in grants to Panhandle organizations

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Veterans Commission will present more than $2.5 million in grants to seven Panhandle-centered organizations in a virtual event Thursday morning. The event will be hosted at 10 a.m. on the commission’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/texasveteranscommission.

According to a news release, the commission approved these awards earlier this year, providing nearly 150 grants to Texas organizations. Officials expect that the grants, which total $33.4 million for 2021-22, will serve approximately 30,000 veterans.

The organizations which will receive funds Thursday include:

Concho Valley Center for Human Advancement – one General Assistance grant for $300,000 to fund financial assistance services for veterans, dependents and surviving spouses in seven counties;

– one General Assistance grant for $300,000 to fund financial assistance services for veterans, dependents and surviving spouses in seven counties; Cornerstone Community Action Agency (Central Texas Opportunities) – two grants for a total of $600,000: one General Assistance grant for $300,000 to fund financial assistance services for veterans, dependents and surviving spouses in eight counties; one 300,000 Housing for Texas Heroes grant to fund home modification services for veterans, dependents and surviving spouses in eight counties;

– two grants for a total of $600,000: one General Assistance grant for $300,000 to fund financial assistance services for veterans, dependents and surviving spouses in eight counties; one 300,000 Housing for Texas Heroes grant to fund home modification services for veterans, dependents and surviving spouses in eight counties; Hale County Meals on Wheels – one General Assistance grant for $75,000 to fund support services for veterans, dependents and surviving spouses in Hale County;

– one General Assistance grant for $75,000 to fund support services for veterans, dependents and surviving spouses in Hale County; Panhandle Community Services – one Housing for Texas Heroes grant for a total of $300,000 to fund home modification services for veterans and surviving spouses across 26 counties;

– one Housing for Texas Heroes grant for a total of $300,000 to fund home modification services for veterans and surviving spouses across 26 counties; Refuge Services, Inc. – one Mental Health grant for $200,000 to fund clinical counseling services for veterans and dependents in 28 counties;

– one Mental Health grant for $200,000 to fund clinical counseling services for veterans and dependents in 28 counties; Rolling Plains Management Corporation – two grants for a total of $600,000: one General Assistance grant for $300,000 to fund financial assistance services for veterans, dependents and surviving spouses in 14 counties; one 300,000 Housing for Texas Heroes grant to fund home modification services for veterans, dependents and surviving spouses in 28 counties;

– two grants for a total of $600,000: one General Assistance grant for $300,000 to fund financial assistance services for veterans, dependents and surviving spouses in 14 counties; one 300,000 Housing for Texas Heroes grant to fund home modification services for veterans, dependents and surviving spouses in 28 counties; West Texas Counseling & Guidance – one Mental Health grant for $500,000 to fund clinical counseling services for veterans, dependents and surviving spouses in 29 counties.

Since 2009, the commission has awarded $168 million through 820 grants, serving more than 350,000 Texas veterans and their families. The release states that the grants have supported numerous services, including emergency financial assistance, transportation, legal services, family support services, home modification as well as rental and mortgage assistance.

The grants, which are funded primarily through the Texas Lottery Commission’s games centered around veteran support as well as other donations, awards grants in five categories: General Assistance, Housing for Texas Heroes, Veterans Mental Health Grants, Veterans Treatment Courts and Veteran County Service Officers.

For a list of Veterans-centered organizations providing help in the area, visit https://www.tvc.texas.gov/grants/assistance/.