Texas Transporation Commission approves bid for next phase of SL 335 construction

AMARILLO, Texas (TxDOT) — Construction on the next phase of State Loop (SL) 335 is expected to get underway this summer after the Texas Transportation Commission awarded the bid to Allen Butler Construction, Inc. in the amount of $50,032,707 at their regularly monthly meeting Feb. 28.

This project, funded by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) and the Amarillo Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), will tie in the new location of SL 335 (Helium Road) to SW 9th Avenue.

It will include construction of the SL 335 frontage roads, a 2-level interchange at SL 335 and I-40 and ADA sidewalks along SL 335.