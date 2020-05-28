Texas to provide more than $1 billlion in pandemic food benefits to families with kids who’ve temporarily lost access to free, reduced school meals

AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — Due to the closing of schools from COVID-19, Texas has received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide more than $1 billion in pandemic food benefits to families with children that have temporarily lost access to free or reduced-price school meals.

The Texas Department of State Health Services said Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) provides eligible families with a one-time payment for each child who previously received free or reduced-price meals.

Officials said P-EBT works the same way Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits do and will help families get the food they need during the current pandemic.

DSHS told us P-EBT will be administered by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, Texas Department of Agriculture, and Texas Education Agency.

To learn about eligibility and how to apply, click here.

