Texas to open COVID-19 vaccination to all adults on March 29

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—The Department of State Health Services announced Tuesday all adults will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Texas starting Monday, March 29.

The Texas Department of State Health Services said they are expecting vaccine supplies to increase next week, and providers in multiple parts of the state have made great strides in vaccinating people in the current priority groups.

The state’s Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel recommended opening vaccination to everyone who falls under the current Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorizations to protect as many Texans as possible.

DSHS has directed vaccine providers to prioritize people 80 years old or older when scheduling appointments and accommodate anyone in that age group who presents for vaccination, whether or not they have an appointment, by immediately moving them to the front of the line.

“We are closing in on 10 million doses administered in Texas, and we want to keep up the momentum as the vaccine supply increases,” said Imelda Garcia, DSHS associate commissioner for laboratory and infectious disease services and the chair of the Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel in a written statement. “As eligibility opens up, we are asking providers to continue to prioritize people who are the most at risk of severe disease, hospitalization, and death – such as older adults.”

DSHS also announced they will launch a website to allow people to register for a shot through some public health providers.

The public will be able to enroll in the Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler to identify upcoming vaccine clinics hosted by DSHS or a participating local health department and be notified when new clinics and appointments become available.

People can continue to find additional providers through the DSHS Vaccine Information page HERE

Online registration will be the best option for most people. For those for whom that is not an option, DSHS will launch a toll-free number to provide assistance making an appointment with a participating provider or locating another provider that has vaccine available.