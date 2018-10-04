Texas Tech University System Regents Name Tedd Mitchell as Sole Finalist for Chancellor

The Texas Tech University System Board of Regents announced Dr. Tedd Mitchell has the sole finalist for the position of chancellor.

Mitchell became president of Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center on May 17, 2010, and is the university’s longest-tenured president.

Mitchell was appointed interim chancellor on Aug. 20 and assumed his duties on Sept. 1.

“I am grateful to the Board of Regents for entrusting me with the opportunity to lead this university system and our outstanding institutions,” Dr. Mitchell said. “Our team of faculty and staff across the system is first rate, and I am honored to work with them as we move forward toward our impactful initiatives and continue to educate leaders and difference-makers while providing life-changing, innovative health care. I look forward to what we can accomplish together.”

State law requires 21 days must pass before final action can be taken by the Board of Regents on employment once a sole finalist has been named. Mitchell’s start date as chancellor is expected to be Oct. 25. He will continue to serve as president of TTUHSC.