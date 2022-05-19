AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy will host its commencement ceremony at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 21 at Hodgetown, located at 715 S. Buchanan Street.

According to a TTUHSC press release, the Hodge School of Pharmacy will recognize 127 graduates during the commencement ceremony. Graduates, along with their families, from all four campuses; Amarillo, Lubbock, Dallas, and Abilene will be in attendance.

TTUHSC adds that parking is available on any street close by parking fees are not enforced on the weekend, at the Civic Center, or in the parking garage with entrances on 7th or 6th Streets between Buchanan and Pierce behind Joe Taco for a $7 fee.

If family or friends can’t make the event TTUHSC said the ceremony will also be live-streamed on the official TTUHSC YouTube channel and on the Sod Poodles Facebook.

For more information on the commencement ceremony and how to attend, contact Meaghan Collier at (806) 681-6274.