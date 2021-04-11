Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center hosting virtual cancer screening beginning Monday, April 12

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Tech Physicians will be hosting the virtual Cancer Screening and Information Fair from Monday, April 12 to Friday, April 16, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center officials announced. The cancer screenings are free and open to the community.

Information and screenings available in the fair include free breast and cervical cancer education, colorectal cancer screenings, and skin cancer information, TTUHSC said. The full list and registration information is available here.

“Because of anxiety around COVID-19, cancer screenings are down across the country,” Michelle Balducci, program manager and senior analyst for the Get F.I.T to Stay Fit colorectal cancer screening program at TTP, said. “We know that getting screening tests regularly may find cancer early when treatment is likely to work best. That’s why we’re offering this event to everyone but with a particular focus on those who may be uninsured or underinsured.”

TTUHSC officials said Pak-A-Sak is giving away free $10 gas cards to the first 200 participants to register.

TTUHSC is also hosting a free webinar in conjunction with the virtual screening fair, TTP added. The event is titled “Cancer Screening During Global Pandemic”, and is offered to health care providers for continuing medical education credit.

The event will also help participants with other information including how to navigate a pandemic with strategies and best practice protocols along with recommendations from the American Cancer Society, officials said.

The webinar is from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday, April 13. Participants can access the webinar via Zoom at https://ttuhsc.zoom.us/j/93138722766. The meeting ID is: 93138722766.



