Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center expanding its traditional BSN program to Amarillo campus

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The state of Texas is in the middle of a nursing shortage that is projected to last until around 2030. To help alleviate that problem on the High Plains, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center is expanding its traditional BSN nursing program to its Amarillo Campus.

“We’re going to be able to begin in January of 2022 with 20 students,” said Michael Evans, PH.D., R.N., FAAN, Dean, TTUHSC School of Nursing. “We’ll be admitting 20 students there three times a year, for a total of 60 students that we’ll admit every year.”

With four other campuses in various parts of the state, Dean Evans said finding and keeping homegrown talent will help the area’s nurse supply.

“What we try to do is to assign people from the Amarillo area, to the Amarillo campus,” he said. “Because they’re more likely to stay in that area if they’re from that area.”

Statewide, demand for nurses is slated to outpace supply 54% to 35%, respectively. West Texas had the highest vacancy rate at 13%. The COVID-19 pandemic further highlighted the shortage and demand for qualified nurses.

“A lot of nurses who were heavily impacted like ICU nurses and nurses working in hospital environments, full-time, with high numbers of COVID patients, became very stressed, very burned out,” he said.

But, on the flip side.

“What’s happened to us, our applications to nursing school has skyrocketed during this time,” he said.

