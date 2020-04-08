Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center accepting donations to support healthcare community

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) is accepting donations to support the healthcare community.

It is collecting various items, including exam gloves, isolation gowns, eye and face shields, bleach and alcohol wipes, and packaged food.

“It’s one of those things that sometimes it feels like we’re not doing enough. Last week, we took granola bars and it felt like something so small, but they were so appreciative and really thankful to know that people are thinking about them,” said Assistant Vice President for External Relations Mattie Been, “and they’ve felt that from the entire Amarillo community, so it’s just been a great response.”

A drop off site will be set up on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the TTUHSC campus.