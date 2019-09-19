Texas Tech University breaks ground on school of veterinary medicine in Amarillo

Today was a day that’s been years in the making, the groundbreaking of the Texas Tech Veterinary School in Amarillo.

“It truly is a historic day for west Texas, Texas and Texas Tech,” said Dr. Lawrence Schovanec, Texas Tech University President.

“Today is about the students and not just the ones that were here but the one for generations to come and that really is the most awesome responsibility to get it right for them,” said Dr. Guy Loneragan, Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine Dean.

A vet school here in Texas is something that school officials say couldn’t come at a better time.

“We’ve had an unfortunate situation where our students have had to actually leave the state to get educated elsewhere because of the limited capacity of educational access in the state, we look to help resolve that. This is the first public veterinary school in the country in four decades, it’s the first vet school in the state in over a century. For the university it’s a milestone but the focus is really on the communities we serve and the students that will be coming through,” said Dr. Tedd Mitchell, Texas Tech University System Chancellor.

The 180,000 square foot facility will house all the classrooms and offices, with an additional large animal facility located a little more than two miles away and be named the School of Veterinary Medicine, Mariposa Station.

As the old saying goes, the journey of 1,000 miles begins with one single step.

“This is the culmination of a long journey. It’s just one more step I think in the dream that many have had in a long time,” said Schovanec.