AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Texas Tech Teach 2+1 program has entered its fourth year this summer. The program is a collaboration between Amarillo ISD, Amarillo College and Texas Tech University that allows college students to earn their bachelor’s degree and teaching certification in three years.

According to Texas Tech Teach 2+1 program’s Amarillo site coordinator Shalee Woodington the students also finish the program with a guaranteed job in AISD. She added that the goal of the program is to turn local students into local teachers.

“We have people come in from other places, stay for a couple of years and then maybe leave so we really want to build our local students. People who have gone to school in Amarillo ISD have kids that there have gone to school themselves, really because they are so devoted to Amarillo,” said Woodington. “So, we want to build them up and grow them because they are usually the ones that stay in are really invested in our students and our community.”

Woodington talked more about the program and how students are able to accomplish it.

“They go to Amarillo College for two years and gain their associate degree. And then they do this program for one year. And with it, they student teach for a full year and take classes through Texas Tech at the same time,” said Woodington. “So, they gain so much more experience in most places because their student teaching for a full year. And so, they get to see students from the very first day of school to the very last day of school.”

Cheryl Luther completed the Texas Tech teach program in the summer of 2021 and will now enter her third-year teaching first grade for AISD in the fall. She said that although the program is challenging it has prepared her for the classroom.

“I think one of the most beneficial parts of the program is that they require you to student teach for a full year. And so I was able to get hands on experiences in two different grade levels on two different campuses, which really allowed me to grow as an educator,” said Luther.

Madeline Sexton also went through the program and will start teaching fourth grade at Olsen Elementary. She talked about what she hopes current students in the program gain from the experience.

“I hope they learned some discipline and also just the love for teaching. I think some students start and they don’t really know what it is. But once you start being in the classroom and being around the students and realizing like, why you are there and your purpose, it makes a big difference,” said Sexton.

Woodington said that she hopes that the program continues to grow and produce more local teachers.