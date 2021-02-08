Texas Tech climbs to No. 7 on the AP Top 25 basketball poll this week

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech Red Raiders rose to the No. 7 spot on The AP Top 25 Poll for NCAA men’s basketball for Week 12.

The team previously held the No. 13 spot on the poll.

The Red Raiders picked up two conference wins last week against No. 12 Oklahoma and Kansas State.

Texas Tech is 14-5 overall and 6-4 in the Big 12 Conference this season.

The Red Raiders will take on No. 14 West Virginia on Tuesday (Feb. 9) at 8:00 p.m. at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock.

Gonzaga, Baylor, Michigan, Ohio State and Villanova round out the top five for Week 12.

