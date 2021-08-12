Texas struggling to recover from new unemployment claims

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas is struggling to recover from new unemployment claims, according to WalletHubs updated rankings for States Whose Unemployment Claims Are Recovering the Quickest. Last weeks claims were higher than at the start of 2020.

Key Stats in the ranking, as stated by WalletHubs:

Weekly unemployment claims in Texas increased by 138.12% compared to the same week in 2019. This was the 12th biggest increase in the U.S.

Weekly unemployment claims in Texas increased by 146.77% compared to the start of 2020. This was the 4th biggest increase in the U.S.

Weekly unemployment claims in Texas decreased by 41.65% compared to the same week last year. This was the 14th smallest decrease in the U.S.

