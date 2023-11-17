AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department announced that they will kick off the holiday season with 100 seasonal activities at state parks across the state.

According to a Texas Parks and Wildlife Department press release, park visitors of all ages will have the opportunity to themed guided walks, crafting events, educational opportunities along other activities.

Officials encourage visitors to reserve their day passes while planning a trip to visit a state park, in case parks reach capacity limits.

TPWD invites the community to spend Thanksgiving Day outdoors from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 23 at Palo Duro Canyon State Park for a guided van tour of the canyon. Officials detailed that this tour will take participants throughout the park and discuss the highlights of Palo Duro Canyon.

For more information regarding the holiday activities including dates with locations at Texas State Parks visit the TPWD website.

To reserve a day pass online visit the Texas Parks and Wildlife website.