Texas SNAP, Medicaid renewal requirements waived until further notice

AUSTIN (KTSM) — Texas SNAP and Medicaid beneficiaries will not have to submit renewal paperwork or undergo an interview process this month due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Texas Health and Human Services announced Saturday that those individuals who were already enrolled in the program prior to the pandemic will not have to submit renewal paperwork as they are normally are required to due in order for the state to process new claims and ease concerns for those who were required to submit renewals this month.

“During this difficult time, we’re making sure Texans in need continue to receive their food and medical benefits without the added worry of having to renew their coverage in the midst of a crisis,” said Wayne Salter, HHS Deputy Executive Commissioner for Access and Eligibility Services in a press release.

Texas requested and received federal approval to automatically extend benefits for recipients who were up for renewal. Beneficiaries will not have to call or complete renewal paperwork to receive ongoing coverage, SNAP and Medicaid benefits will be extended until further notice.

Texas HHS will provide updates in the coming months regarding the renewal process moving forward.

In addition to the renewal process being waived, section 2302 of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act passed into law this week allows Texas HHS to waive interview requirements for households applying for SNAP. As a result, families or individuals applying for benefits will not be required to complete an interview before approval if their identity has been verified and mandatory verification steps are completed.