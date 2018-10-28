Texas Secretary of State Addresses Straight Ticket Voting Problems

The Texas Secretary of State’s office received several reports of problems when voting straight ticket.

The Hart ESlate machines have caused several voters to report that the machine changed one or more of their selections to a candidate from a different party when voting straight ticket.

According to the Texas Secretary of State’s office, the error is caused by a voter taking action on the machine before it has finished rendering all the choices.

Texas Secretary of State, Ronaldo Pablos, stated, “It is important for all voters in the 82 Texas counties utilizing the Hart Intercivic ESlate to understand that the voting machines are not malfunctioning, nor are they arbitrarily ‘switching’ the choices of voters who cast a straight-party ballot.”

Pablos continued his statement, “Each eligible Texas voter heading to the polls during this final week of early voting and on election day can rest assured that their vote will be cast and counted exactly as they intended.

There are 82 counties that use these machines in Texas. That includes Castro, Deaf Smith, Gray, Lipscomb, Robert, and Wheeler counties.