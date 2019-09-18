Texas school custodian comforts student with autism

SAN ANTONIO (CNN NEWS) — A photo out of a Texas school is getting a lot of attention for all the right reasons. It shows a school custodian who went beyond her job description to help a 9-year-old student with special needs.

The world can be an overwhelming place for those living with autism, but amidst the chaos moments of comfort found in friendships like this one.

Kenlee Shaw, says, “I love miss Esther because you are very kind to me.”

Kenlee is a fourth-grader and miss Esther is a custodian at Passmore Elementary.

Mother, Hollie Shaw, says, “Kenlee doesn’t like everybody.”

But there is something about miss Esther that draws in the 9-year-old.

Photos of big smiles together and even a birthday invitation where miss Esther brought her family to celebrate Kenlee.



Hollie says, “the minute I saw them together it was very apparent their love for each other.”

Then there’s this photo taken last week. Kenlee was having a tough time at school and laid down on the floor in the cafeteria, and miss Esther laid down on the floor right next to her.

Hollie says, “we’ve been in situations out in public where people literally say the rudest, meanest things.”

The moment of genuine compassion is gaining attention online, a reminder to many that actions from the heart can mean the world someone else.

Hollie says, “a kind word just goes so far. And it can fix what you didn’t see, you know?”