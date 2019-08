DIMMITT, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Rangers are assisting the Dimmitt Police Department with the investigation of a woman who was found dead in a vehicle.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, August 25, DPS Troopers said Raquel Salinas, 42, of Dimmitt, was found dead in a vehicle behind a vacant home on West Dulin St.

Troopers said the cause of her death has not yet been determined.

The investigation is ongoing.