‘Texas Rally for Life’ caravan draws hundreds to state Capitol in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Hundreds showed up to participate in the 2021 Texas Rally for Life caravan on Saturday, to protest the legality of abortion in the United States.

Some Central Texans joined the line of drivers going around the Texas State Capitol, honking their horns and displaying signs on their vehicles. Others gathered in front of Capitol grounds with signs that read “Abolish Abortion” and “We are the pro-life generation.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott made a virtual appearance at the event, held in tandem with the 48th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in Roe v. Wade.

Participants were invited to tune in to the virtual event that streamed live on Facebook as well.

The event also featured several other speakers, including State Senator Donna Campbell, Bishop Joe Vasquez, Catholic Diocese of Austin; and Abby Johnson, former Planned Parenthood clinic director.