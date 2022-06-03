AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Friday, officials from The Railroad Commission of Texas (RCT) released the Texas Drilling Permit and completion statistics for May 2022.

According to an RCT news release, the RCT issued a total of 963 original drilling permits and a total of 849 permits to drill new oil or gas wells, nine to re-enter plugged wellbores, and 93 for re-completions of existing wellbores.

The RCT said well types for original drilling permits in May are 221 oil, 76 gas, 601 oil or gas, 53 injections, and 12 other permits. RCT’s commission staff processed 515 oil, 142 gas, and 292 injection completions for new drills, re-entries, and re-completion.

According to an RCT release, the total well completions processed for 2022 year-to-date for new drills, re-entries, and re-completions are 4,574 compared to 3,595 recorded during the same period in 2021.

TABLE 1 – MAY 2022 TEXAS OIL AND GAS NEW DRILLING PERMITS AND COMPLETIONS BY RAILROAD COMMISSION OF TEXAS DISTRICT

DISTRICT PERMITS TO DRILL NEW OIL/GAS HOLES NEW OIL COMPLETIONS NEW GAS COMPLETIONS (1) SAN ANTONIO AREA 101 51 25 (2) REFUGIO AREA 70 51 11 (3) SOUTHEAST TEXAS 27 7 3 (4) DEEP SOUTH TEXAS 16 0 7 (5) EAST CENTRAL TX 5 1 0 (6) EAST TEXAS 43 4 21 (7B) WEST CENTRAL TX 22 10 1 (7C) SAN ANGELO AREA 33 28 0 (8) MIDLAND 449 275 40 (8A) LUBBOCK AREA 23 8 0 (9) NORTH TEXAS 46 14 12 (10) PANHANDLE 14 3 10 TOTAL 849 452 130

For more information on the May Texas oil and gas drilling permits completions statics, visit here.