AMARILLO, Texas — Watch this week's episode of Politics Today.

Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial began last week have the latest details from Austin.

Police departments across Texas are getting help from the state to fight drug overdose and the governor hopes more units of Narcan will save lives.

744 new laws have gone into effect, this month in the state of Texas

There are recent changes to how school districts in Texas deal with students caught vaping or using e-cigarettes.

A temporary stay will allow the controversial buoys placed in the Rio Grande River to remain for now. a U.S. appeals court granted the stay Thursday as court proceedings move forward. the stay comes the day after a judge ordered the buoys on the Texas/Mexico border removed.

West Texas A&M University announces a plan to eliminate most textbook-related costs for WT students in the fall of 2023-24.