Here are a few topics along with details of stories that Jackie Kingston discusses during the show:
- Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial began last week have the latest details from Austin.
- Police departments across Texas are getting help from the state to fight drug overdose and the governor hopes more units of Narcan will save lives.
- 744 new laws have gone into effect, this month in the state of Texas
- There are recent changes to how school districts in Texas deal with students caught vaping or using e-cigarettes.
- A temporary stay will allow the controversial buoys placed in the Rio Grande River to remain for now. a U.S. appeals court granted the stay Thursday as court proceedings move forward. the stay comes the day after a judge ordered the buoys on the Texas/Mexico border removed.
- West Texas A&M University announces a plan to eliminate most textbook-related costs for WT students in the fall of 2023-24.
