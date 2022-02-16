Gov. Greg Abbott is in Waco Wednesday morning for what his campaign is calling a, ‘Get Out The Vote’ event. It is taking place at The Palladium at 10:30 a.m.

Along with Gov. Abbott, who is running for re-election, Charles Cotton, president of the National Rifle Association, and Darryl Valdez, president of the Texas State Rifle Association, will be at the event.

Gov. Abbott faces seven Republican candidates in the March 1st primary. They include retired Lieutenant Colonel Allen West, who previously was the chairman of the Texas Republican Party, and Don Huffines, a former Texas State Senator.