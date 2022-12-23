AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of US Rep. Ronny Jackson, Texas District 13, announced today that he voted against Democrats’ $1.7 trillion, 4,155-page omnibus spending bill.

Jackson said: “This bill is a slap in the face to my constituents who are sick of runaway spending and “woke” politics in Washington. It is nothing more than a last-ditch effort for the lame-duck Democrat majority, and unfortunately, a few RINO Republicans, to get their taxpayer-funded pork and destructive priorities across the finish line before Republicans take over the House in January. Any bill that expressly prohibits increased border security measures here at home while allocating nearly $500 million for foreign countries’ border security is by definition America Last and anti-American. Democrats’ latest spending spree will make inflation and the horrible economy worse, and it will exacerbate Biden’s Border Crisis and all the crime and drug issues that come with it. This is something my constituents and I cannot and will not stand for.”