AMARILLO, Texas (KAMTR/KCIT) — Officials with Texas State Senator Kevin Sparks responds after visiting Perryton following recent severe weather.

“The amount of destruction the people of Perryton experienced Thursday afternoon was simply catastrophic,” Senator Sparks said. “After touring the damaged areas of the city, it is clear that Perryton will have a long road to recovery. However, after talking to community leaders, I’m confident that the residents of Perryton and the surrounding communities will come together to support one another and rebuild this great city. I was very impressed with the Texas Department of Emergency Management. Their prompt and thorough response to the situation brought support to the hardworking officials of Perryton.”

Official report that immediately following the storm the Texas Department of Emergency Management has been assessing the damage while also providing relief with other agencies.

According to release the following are listed for those in need of assistance:

Meals : United Supermarkets, located at 2806 S. Main St., will be serving free food to first responders and impacted community members from 11:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. on Saturday and Sunday.

: United Supermarkets, located at 2806 S. Main St., will be serving free food to first responders and impacted community members from 11:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. on Saturday and Sunday. Cooling Center : The Red Cross is hosting a cooling station for people impacted by the tornado at the Community Worship Center, located at 2210 S.W. 15th Ave. in Perryton.

: The Red Cross is hosting a cooling station for people impacted by the tornado at the Community Worship Center, located at 2210 S.W. 15th Ave. in Perryton. Donations Collection Site: Food, clothes, toiletries, and other items may be donated to the Community Worship Center, located at 2210 S.W. 15th Ave., Perryton, TX 79070.Volunteer Reception Center: A reception center for volunteers wishing to assist with relief efforts can also be found at the Perryton High School Cafeteria, located at 1200 S. Jefferson St.

“It is encouraging to see people from all over the state of Texas help in this recovery effort. It will take some time, but Perryton will rebuild, said Senator Sparks. In the meantime, I would strongly encourage you to pray for the families who tragically lost loved ones, those recovering from injuries, and the city of Perryton.”