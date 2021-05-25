Texas Senate sends pandemic powers reform to governor’s desk

Gov. Greg Abbott issued another executive order on Tuesday, March 24, which in part, requires all hospitals to report bed capacity to the state. (Wes Rapaport/Nexstar)

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Legislation to create a streamlined and defined response to future pandemics cleared the Texas Senate Tuesday, sending the measure to Gov. Abbott’s desk.

House Bill 3 creates a roadmap for future pandemics to outline the governor’s powers during a disaster. It also limits tools at the disposal of state and local leaders during these disasters.

HB 3 would implement a legislative oversight committee with the ability to strike down any order, waiver or suspension in a pandemic. That panel could also terminate a governor’s disaster declaration.

The bill passed the House 104-39 earlier in May. It passed the Senate with no debate.

HB 3 would also prevent firearm stores and churches from closing through government-mandated business closures.

An amendment was added in the House to enable the entire legislature to convene after 120 days in a disaster to debate measures relating to that disaster.

“This bill does not give the governor any new powers that he did not have during the last pandemic,” Burrows claimed. “The bill instead gives clarity on how in a pandemic, the response should be handled.”