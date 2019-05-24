Texas Senate passes beer-to-go amendment; awaiting Gov. Abbott's signature

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - One local craft brewery took another major step forward on being allowed to sell their beer to go.

"It's a big moment because it will grow the craft beer industry in Texas for sure," said Long Wooden Spoon Brewing Co-Owner and Head Brewer Jared Read

For Read, it is a moment he has been waiting on after several frustrating years.

"When you have to turn a customer away because they are traveling through and they just want to take your beer with them, or they come in and they have a beer, and they want to take it to share with their family and friends at home, they can't. It's very frustrating," said Read.

Late Wednesday night, the Texas Senate unanimously approved the beer-to-go amendment, clearing a huge hurdle to allow craft breweries, like Long Wooden Spoon, to sell their beer-to-go. If signed by Governor Greg Abbott, Read said it can add on to an already thriving Amarillo.

"We have the baseball stadium, we have downtown revitalization, we have breweries and brewpubs popping up. People are starting to stay in Amarillo, so that's more tourism dollars that are going to start staying. It also helps the other conventions that we have grow as well because now there's things to do," said Read.

If the amendment is signed, Read said it will not be implemented until September 1, but that is not stopping his excitement from the day when he can sell that first brew out the door.

There was another amendment on the bill that would have allowed the sale of beer and wine in places such as grocery and convenience stores to be moved up from noon to 10 a.m. on Sundays, but it ultimately failed.