AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A Texas Republican senator is proposing a bill that would create a new crime for those who cross the border illegally, authorizing law enforcement to arrest and prosecute anyone who crosses the border, and can do so anywhere in the state.

Sen. Brian Birdwell, R-Granbury, filed Senate Bill 2424 on Friday, the deadline for state lawmakers to introduce any new legislation.

According to a news release from Lt. Governor Dan Patrick’s office, the penalties would be up to one year in jail for the first offense, two years in state jail for a second offense, and up to life in prison for convicted felons who cross the border illegally.

“The Texas Senate’s dedication to securing our southern border is unwavering, and our commitment is exhibited by the $4 billion in our base budget to continue Operation Lone Star. In addition, Sen. Brian Birdwell has filed SB 2424 so the State of Texas is empowered to truly protect our border, as the Federal Government has completely abdicated its constitutional responsibility,” Patrick said in a statement.

