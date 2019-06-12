Texas’ “Save Chick-fil-A” bill signed into law

FORT WORTH, TX – AUGUST 01: Drive through customers wait in line at a Chick-fil-A restaurant on August 1, 2012 in Fort Worth, Texas. Chick-fil-A resturants across the country experienced heavier than normal traffic after Mike Huckabee, the former governor of Arkansas and a 2008 presidential candidate, encouraged a “Chick-fil-A Appreciation Day” in support of […]

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott has signed into law what’s become known as the “Save Chick-fil-A” bill.

The bill was brought forward by Republicans after San Antonio City Council voted in March to exclude Chik-fil-A from having airport concessions in their city because of the fast-food chain’s owners’ record on LGBT issues, specifically over donations to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, the Salvation Army, and a George youth home; whose leaders advocate for marriage to be between one-man and one-woman. Supporters of this bill say it ensures religious liberty protections.

SB 1978 was signed on June 10 and will go into effect September 1. Senator Bryan Hughes (R-Mineola) authored the bill which would ban government entities from taking “adverse action” over individuals or businesses based on their membership in or financial contribution to a religious organization.

In May, when the Texas Senate passed the bill, Hughes told KXAN that he thought it was unacceptable to see a company punished for giving to religious organizations.

“The bill defines what a religious organization is. In fact, this definition has been in the law for twenty years and it’s in the section of the law that deals with civil rights. There’s been a concern about people doing bad things and saying ‘Oh, that’s my religion’. Texas law addresses that,” said Sen. Hughes.

“I don’t care if you’re Chick-Fil-A, I don’t care if you’re Ben and Jerry’s, we need to make sure the government does not penalize you for who you’re associated with or who you donate to,” State Rep. Matt Krause, R-Fort Worth, who spearheaded the legislation in the House, said to KXAN back in May.

But LGBTQ advocates in Texas fear this bill would encourage discrimination.

“Religious freedom in this country, in this state, is a fundamental value and it’s protected in the constitution. But it doesn’t mean you can discriminate against someone in a public space,” said Samantha Smoot from Equality Texas back in May.

Democratic lawmakers expressed concerned that the bill would provide a platform for faith-based discrimination, as well.

“I hope those people know Texas values diversity and Texas values those kids who might just be a little bit different and they need to be supportive,” State Rep. Celia Israel, D-Austin, said.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is investigating the San Antonio City council’s decision to ban Chick-fil-A from the San Antonio airport and filed a lawsuit in early June to get access to public records related to that decision.

“Chick-fil-A’s leadership is well-known for their personal belief in the Christian faith and traditional understanding of marriage,” Paxton’s office wrote. “Members of the City Council who spearheaded the decision to exclude Chick-fil-A did not attempt to hide their discriminatory motives: one branded the company out of line with ‘our core values as a city.’ Yet another council member denounced Chick-fil-A as a ‘symbol of hate.'”