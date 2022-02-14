AUSTIN (Nexstar) – In a new poll by the University of Texas and Texas Politics Project shows Gov. Greg Abbott polling ahead of former congressman Beto O’Rourke in a hypothetical matchup by 10 percentage points, Abbott leading 47% to 37%.

The poll sampled 1,200 self-declared registered Texas voters between Jan. 28 – Feb. 7, 2022, with a margin of error of +/- 2.83%.

Abbott is pulling steadily ahead of his GOP primary challengers. Among likely Republican primary voters, 60% prefer Abbott, 15% prefer former Texas GOP chair Allen West, 14% support former state senator Don Huffines. Three other candidates received less than 5%.

In one of the most contested races this election season, Republican Attorney General incumbent Ken Paxton could be facing a runoff. The new poll shows Paxton with the support of 47% of likely GOP primary voters, below the needed majority to avoid a runoff.

Challenger Land Commissioner George P. Bush received the support of 21% of likely primary voters, Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman received 16%, and U.S. Congressman Louie Gohmert received 15%.

The poll also asked likely primary voters their confidence in actions taken to fix the state’s electric grid. Only 5% and 6% of Democrats and Republicans, respectively, say they’re extremely confident in the actions will prevent future disruptions in utility services. 41% of Republicans said they were “somewhat confident.”

On border security, 39% of the respondents said the state spends too little on border security, while 23% said the state spends too much, and 23% said the state is spending about the right amount.

The poll also weighed voters’ opinions on abortion, education and voting rules. For a look at the complete report, click here.