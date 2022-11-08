AUSTIN (KXAN) — A vacant seat in the Texas House District 52 has created a favorable race for Texas Republicans.

The district, which covers parts of Leander, South Georgetown, Taylor, Hutto and surrounding areas in Williamson County, has been represented by James Talerico, D-Texas, since 2018. But Talerico’s decision to run for reelection in newly drawn District 50 has opened the door for two candidates hoping to win the midterm election.

Republican candidate Caroline Harris and Democratic challenger Luis Echegaray will be running for election.

See latest election results below after polls close at 7 p.m.

Harris is a conservative Republican who has gained significant attention through the support of high-profile Republican-led organizations and individuals such as Texans for Lawsuit Reform PAC and Representative Dade Phelan from District 21.

Compared to Harris, who raised over $1.2 million for her campaign, Luis Echegaray has been endorsed with a total of $34,615. The U.S Army veteran sets his focus on the improvement of VA benefits and the advancement of mental health care services, specifically for veterans and children.

Republicans are favored to win the district in November.