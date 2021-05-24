Submit your questions about the Texas legislative session

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas legislative session is coming to a close, as lawmakers debated and passed bills that affect you. This Thursday, KXAN’s politics team is answering your questions about what happened and what’s next in a live-streamed special report.
Tune in on kxan.com, the KXAN News App or KXAN’s Facebook page at 6:30 p.m. CT Thursday to get your questions answered about healthcare, COVID-19 response, education, where money is going, elections changes, criminal justice and the politics of Texas.
Do you have a question you’d like answered? Fill out the form below and it could be included in Thursday’s stream:
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- ‘Something out of the Lorax’: Homeowner allegedly cut 100 trees on national trail to improve lake view
- Man wanted for 4 murders in 2 states caught after 7 days on the run
- Amarillo Sod Squad tickets on sale at Center City
- Stephen Colbert says he’s going back before live audiences
- First live show to return to Broadway on Sept. 2