CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In a newly released Carson County Sheriff’s Office report, Sheriff Tam Terry claims U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson “did not comply” with law enforcement instructions, was “very angry and aggressive,” “aggressively advanced toward” law enforcement officers, used profanity, “threatened to ‘beat’” a state trooper, and following the situation, told the sheriff he would “bury me (Sheriff Terry) in the next election.”

The incident happened Saturday, July 29 at the White Deer Rodeo.

Jackson’s office released a statement on Aug. 1 to KAMR Local News.

“Congressman Jackson, an ER physician, was attending the White Deer Rodeo on Saturday when he was summoned by someone in the crowd to assist a 15-year-old girl who was having a medical emergency nearby,” the statement reads. “Dr. Jackson sat in the stands during the entire rodeo, in full view of the assembled crowd, and was not drinking. When Dr. Jackson arrived at the scene, there was a relative, who happened to be a nurse, already providing assistance. Dr. Jackson explained that he was a physician and asked her if she needed help, and she said yes. There were no uniformed EMS providers on the scene at that time.”

The sheriff’s report stated at around 11:40 p.m., the sheriff was notified of a medical situation. Upon arrival, Terry wrote he “observed a female on the ground” “conscious and breathing but somewhat disoriented.”

Terry said he received information “from dispatch, the victim had a seizure.”

Terry said in the report White Deer EMS arrived around 11:50 p.m. and in a span of about five to eight minutes “they loaded the patient into the ambulance and continued treatment.”

“[The patient] is ok. Thank God,” according to a post on Jackson’s Facebook page Saturday.

Terry’s report said he received a call that he was needed at the north gate. He wrote he went there and met Carson County Chief Deputy CJ Blackburn. Terry’s report said Blackburn informed Terry Texas Department of Public “Trooper [Cade] Young had asked people to step back and give EMS room to work.” The report claims Young “encountered Mr. Jackson who did not comply with Trooper Young’s instructions and a confrontation occurred.”

Terry said he was then informed by a supervisor of Gray County EMS who was also at the scene “that two of my deputies put Congressman Ronny Jackson on the ground, handcuffed him, and walked him out the gate.”

Terry’s report detailed that the Gray County EMS supervisor said, “To their credit, the Deputies asked Jackson to step back at least four times before they detained him.”

Jackson’s office says that detainment was problematic for the patient.

“While assessing the patient in a very loud and chaotic environment, confusion developed with law enforcement on the scene, and Dr. Jackson was briefly detained and was actually prevented from further assisting the patient,” the Aug. 1 statement from Jackson’s office said.

Carson County Capt. Richardson’s report says Jackson was escorted away from the dance floor area to our patrol cars where we removed the handcuffs.”

The Aug. 1 statement from Jackson’s office says Jackson “was immediately released as soon as law enforcement realized that he, as a medical professional, was tending to the young girl’s medical emergency.”

Blackburn claims Jackson “saw Trooper Young as he was walking up behind his patrol unit and began yelling again. I physically had to hold Congressman Jackson back from going towards Trooper Young.”

Blackburn writes a short time later “I stepped back between them and told Jackson several times to get into his vehicle.”

According to Terry’s report, “Jackson yelled and tried to get to Trooper Young several more times.”

Terry’s report says Jackson “threatened to ‘beat Young’s a**”.

“Once Jackson saw Trooper Young again, he focused all his attention on him yelling ‘F**k you motherf**ker!’” according to Richardson’s report.

Richardson claims Jackson “Told Trooper Young he just committed carrier [sic] suicide.”

The sheriff’s report says officials got Jackson to enter his car, and the people in the car left.

The report said Terry received word Jackson wanted to speak with him “tonight.”

Terry writes he called Jackson. The report claims Jackson “explained he was a board-certified emergency physician and had been summoned to assist with a medical emergency. He also said a Trooper pulled him off the patient and that two of my Deputies threw him to the ground, and perp walked him out.”

Terry’s report claims Jackson said he and a nurse worked on the patient and that the “patient was stable and not in distress.”

Terry writes Jackson told him the deputies “used bad judgment, that the situation needed to be investigated, and that there better be consequences” and “that he expected to know what the consequences were, and they better be appropriate.”

The sheriff writes he told Jackson he would investigate and “I did not need to be threatened.”

Terry claims in the report Jackson “stated that he was not threatening me, but that in the next election, he would pull hell and high water and come and ’bury me in the next election.’”

Terry writes Jackson “ended the conversation with the statement ‘Game on.’”

Terry writes he contacted Texas Ranger Scott Swick and asked him “To review the incident to determine if my Deputies took any inappropriate action.”

The sheriff’s report goes on to say Swick later said he would “review the DPS body and dash cam and then render an opinion.”

Terry writes Swick called back the next day to say he had reviewed the dash cam and “that under the circumstances, the actions of the Deputies were appropriate and necessary.”

Blackburn claims in his report he knew Jackson “had been drinking alcohol due to he was backstage earlier in the evening drinking alcohol while I was working security in that area.”

Jackson in his Saturday Facebook post wrote, “I was not drinking.”

Jackson’s full Facebook post says, “The Dallas Morning News needs to get its facts straight. The most important fact they missed is that [the patient] is ok. Thank God.

I will not apologize for sparing no effort to help in a medical emergency, especially when the circumstances were chaotic and the local authorities refused to help the situation.

I was prevented from giving medical care in a potentially life-threatening situation due to overly aggressive and incompetent actions by the local authorities present at the time of the incident.

I was not drinking and, again, I was asked to help the teenager when no other uniformed medics were present. I’m a trained ER physician and I was doing what any doctor would’ve done in a similar situation.”

Here is the report released to KAMR Local 4 News from the Carson County Sheriff’s Office.