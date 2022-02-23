MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- U.S. Senator John Cornyn, along with Midland and Odessa community leaders, law enforcement, local advocates, and human trafficking survivors, visited Reflection Ministries Tuesday to discuss Cornyn’s work to reauthorize the Trafficking Victims Protection Act. Cornyn’s visit also included a roundtable discussion with local leaders and aimed to highlight provisions in the forthcoming legislation to expand funding and support programs for trafficking survivors, improve training for law enforcement, and other important enhancements.

At the roundtable, participants learned how Reflection Ministries serves as a regional emergency assessment and support center for trafficking victims and about their partnership with law enforcement agencies. Participants heard first-hand the needs of survivors and how local advocates are working to identify and combat human trafficking.

Following the roundtable, Cornyn toured the Reflection Ministries support center and said those working there are the “true stars”.

“This must be a big emotional drain on the people who work here, because of the human depravity, to be blunt about it, that they have to deal with an a regular basis,” he said.

Following the tour, the Senator held a news conference to discuss his legislation.

The Trafficking Victims Protection Act, first enacted in 2000, established important protections for survivors of trafficking and authorized key funding to combat trafficking. Most recently reauthorized in 2018, these programs, many of which expired in 2021, aim to provide support for victims, enhance training and funding for law enforcement, and hold traffickers accountable.

Cornyn said one of his priorities in the upcoming reauthorization is the permanent extension of the Domestic Trafficking Victims Fund, which directly provides money to trafficking victims from fines collected from traffickers.