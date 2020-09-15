Representative Ken King will tour part of House District 88, Wednesday

On Sept. 16, Representative Ken King will be touring a part of House District 88 to discuss the upcoming 87th Regular Legislative Session. He will gather feedback from constituents on issues of vital importance to them and their communities.

“Before beginning another legislative session, it is important that I receive input and ideas from the constituents of District 88 to help me effectively represent and advocate for our community.” King said.

King will be at the following locations:

Exhibition Building
10965 Exhibition Center Rd
Canadian, TX 79014
8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m.

Roberts County Park-Pavilion
Miami, TX 79059
10 a.m.-11 a.m.

Pampa Chamber of Commerce
200 N. Ballard
Pampa, TX 79065
1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m.

All local safety guidelines will be observed during these meetings.

