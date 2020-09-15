Representative Ken King will tour part of House District 88, Wednesday
On Sept. 16, Representative Ken King will be touring a part of House District 88 to discuss the upcoming 87th Regular Legislative Session. He will gather feedback from constituents on issues of vital importance to them and their communities.
“Before beginning another legislative session, it is important that I receive input and ideas from the constituents of District 88 to help me effectively represent and advocate for our community.” King said.
King will be at the following locations:
Exhibition Building
10965 Exhibition Center Rd
Canadian, TX 79014
8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m.
Roberts County Park-Pavilion
Miami, TX 79059
10 a.m.-11 a.m.
Pampa Chamber of Commerce
200 N. Ballard
Pampa, TX 79065
1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
All local safety guidelines will be observed during these meetings.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Family of Carole Baskin’s missing husband runs commercial during her ‘Dancing With the Stars’ debut
- Trump defies virus rules as ‘peaceful protest’ rallies grow; rally venue fined $3K
- Amazon kicks off career fair with 33,000 work-from-home jobs up for grabs
- Second stimulus checks: Where we stand halfway through September
- Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Sally inches closer to the Gulf Coast