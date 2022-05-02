WASHINGTON (KAMR/KCIT) — Representative Ronny Jackson (TX-13) responded on Monday to a letter that he received from the January 6 Committee.

The letter from the “Select Committee” investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol asked that Jackson cooperate in the investigation and detailed that members of the “Oath Keepers,” including its leader Stewart Rhodes, exchanged messages asking members of the organization to provide security assistance to Jackson. The Committee explained that one organization message said that Jackson had “critical data to protect.”

In addition, the letter explained that members of the organization plotted the “violent overthrow of the United States and allegedly staged weapons at a location near Washington D.C. for that purpose.”

In the letter, the Committee detailed that in the hours before the Jan. 6 attack, Jackson posted a photo of himself at the Ellipse rally and tweeted, “American Patriots have your Back Mr. President! We will FIGHT for YOU and we will fight OUR country!!”

Jackson “recognized the need to barricade the doors of the House Chamber, and participated in that effort,” the released letter stated, with the Committee possessing the video that showed how close the rioters were to breaching the House Chamber at that specific point.

The following is the full statement from Jackson in response to the letter:

“Yet again, the illegitimate January 6 Committee proves its agenda is malicious and not substantive. It speaks volumes that the Committee would choose to share its letter with the media before it was shared with me. I do not know, nor did I have contact with, those who exchanged text messages about me on January 6. In fact, I was proud to help defend the House Floor from those who posed a threat to my colleagues. The Committee’s witch hunt against me is nothing more than a coordinated attempt to do the media’s work on taxpayers’ dime. Their attempt to drag out a manufactured narrative illustrates why the American people are sick of the media and this partisan Committee’s use of January 6 as a political tool against conservatives they do not like. For these reasons, I will not participate in the illegitimate Committee’s ruthless crusade against President Trump and his allies.”

The Committee further asked to meet with Jackson on May 9. The Select Committee’s letter can be found here.