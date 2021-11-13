Rep. Ronny Jackson announces re-election bid

Texas Politics

by: Maya Nascimento

Posted: / Updated:

Photo via Rep. Ronny Jackson Facebook

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Congressman Ronny Jackson announced he will run for re-election as Texas District 13 Representative, his office said on Saturday, Nov. 13.

The press release stated Jackson is endorsed by former President Donald Trump and has more than $1 million cash on hand.

“On day one in Congress, I promised to advance policies that are pro-growth, pro-worker, and pro-American,” said Jackson. “Through my work on the House Armed Services Committee and Texas Agriculture Task Force I have done just that, but I am not done yet.”

Jackson is a retired Navy Rear Admiral from Texas who is currently in his first term as District 13 Congressman. After a tour in Iraq, he served as the U.S. President’s physician as well as he was appointed chief medical advisor and assistant to former President Trump.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

Don't Miss