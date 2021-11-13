Rep. Ronny Jackson announces re-election bid

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Congressman Ronny Jackson announced he will run for re-election as Texas District 13 Representative, his office said on Saturday, Nov. 13.

The press release stated Jackson is endorsed by former President Donald Trump and has more than $1 million cash on hand.

“On day one in Congress, I promised to advance policies that are pro-growth, pro-worker, and pro-American,” said Jackson. “Through my work on the House Armed Services Committee and Texas Agriculture Task Force I have done just that, but I am not done yet.”

Jackson is a retired Navy Rear Admiral from Texas who is currently in his first term as District 13 Congressman. After a tour in Iraq, he served as the U.S. President’s physician as well as he was appointed chief medical advisor and assistant to former President Trump.